WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley

Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.

Bayley and Belair's rivalry goes all the way back to early 2021, and "The Role Model" went down with an ACL while training for an I Quit Match with Belair after failing to beat her at back-to-back pay-per-view matches. She returned at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky as the group Damage CTRL, immediately reigniting her feud with Belair. She once again came up short against "The EST" at Extreme Rules, this time in a Ladder Match. The WWE Grand Slam Champion is now 0-4 against Belair in pay-per-view championship matches.

The trio was a group originally pitched before Kai was initially released by the company, but quickly became a reality after she was brought back to the promotion under Triple H's leadership.

"Bayley and I, we've been kind of talking about something like this for a long time. It hasn't been something that was spurred overnight," Kai said while on The Bump back in August. "This has been something we've wanted for years. The fact that it actually happened and to be under her guidance is insane because she's literally amazing and great. IYO and I, we've known each other a long time, when I first went to Japan and she is literally one of the best in the world. To be alongside these two women is a dream. Everything that's happened is something you think of in a fever dream, you don't think it's really going to happen, but the fact that it has and I'm alongside these two amazing people is crazy."