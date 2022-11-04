WWE Crown Jewel Predictions: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Possible Title Changes

WWE's Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view takes place this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a wild main event between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. The YouTube star has only competed in two WWE matches thus far but stirred up trouble with The Bloodline after calling out Reigns to a match following their interview on the Impaulsive podcast. Paul will have his brother, Jake Paul, in his corner, but the odds of him somehow dethroning "The Tribal Chief" remain incredibly slim. Does Paul have any kind of shot at winning? Will any titles change hands? And what could this all mean for Survivor Series: WarGames later this month? We've once again assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down those questions and more!

What Are Your Expectations for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul (Photo: WWE) Connor Casey: Initially, I wanted to be angry that Paul was being given this type of platform so quickly. But WWE has made it clear that the Saudi shows operate under their own logic, and that while I'm still not a fan of the Paul brothers and some of their past actions, it's better to have this match here on a show WWE effectively treats as non-canon for the rest of the year than somewhere like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. It'll go a decent 10-12 minutes, Paul will get in a hope spot or two and they'll have Jake probably knock somebody out (probably Jey because Sami Zayn doesn't do Saudi shows) but we've known the end result from the start. Matt Aguilar: I just want it to be fun and entertaining. I was totally fine with Roman vs Logan happening at Crown Jewel, because those are the types of matches I want to see at a pure spectacle event like this, and Roman vs Logan is pure spectacle. I need Roman to win of course, but they'll give Logan a chance or two to shine most likely. As long as Roman wins and the match is fun, I'm fine Liam Crowley: This will be a big fight feel that rallies behind the crowd. The Saudi atmosphere is something else. They made Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre feel like The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan earlier this year. Expecting a methodical match that Roman dominates from the jump, Logan rallies and hits that "one lucky shot," Roman kicks at 2.9. Roman should eventually win clean, but wouldn't be shocked if there's Bloodline interference. That said, expecting Jake Paul to get physical with the Usos and Solo Sikoa on the outside. Charlie Ridgely: I would genuinely love never to see or hear from a Paul brother again. Much to my frustration, Logan was actually good in his match against Miz in Nashville, and I'm sure he and Roman will have a solid match. It's unfortunate to know going in that they aren't going to let Roman beat him clean. Evan Valentine: Paul will get some good hits in, maybe so far as getting a three count that isn't counted thanks to an unconscious ref, but he'll ultimately lose. I've been of the mindset that Reigns needs to lose his titles and start fresh, but I don't think Logan is the one who will be able to make this dream a reality. Tim Adams: I'm sure it will be wildly entertaining. Roman Reigns has made a career out of wrestling Brock Lesnar, and their matches aren't considered "technical feats," so he should be able to get a fun match out of Logan Paul. There will be appearances by the Bloodline, Sami Zayn will probably take a wild bump from Paul, and Reigns will have his hand/arm raised in victory by the end of the match. prevnext

Does Brock Get His Win Back Against Lashley? Connor: It's probably one of the big reasons why the rematch is happening and why Lashley is already positioning himself for a rubber match. That being said I've enjoyed everything they've done on Raw in the build-up and putting Lesnar up against some of WWE's big stars outside of the world championship picture is the best way to use him at this point in his career. Regardless of who wins, this will probably be the best match on the show. Matt: I would say yes because these two can easily do a best out of three and cap off the trilogy at another event. They've delivered so far and don't see the match disappointing either, so it would make all the sense in the world to give Brock the win and lock in on ending the trilogy at Survivor Series or something. Liam: Yes, unfortunately. I would love to see Lashley get a star-making clean W over Brock, but it's just not happening. Lesnar doesn't "need" wins, but he is coming off two straight losses to Reigns. Hopefully, a physical back-and-forth hoss match allows Lashley to look great in defeat. Big meaty men slappin' meat. Charlie: Absolutely. Lashley has been on such a tear I think losing this could do a lot for his storyline. And we'll eventually get a third match at a bigger show and it'll be a great time. Evan: Without a doubt. It has been a good rivalry and Lord knows that we needed a break from the countless Brock vs Reigns matches that we've seen in the past year. Lashley continues to be one of the biggest stars of the WWE and this rivalry has helped prove that, but it doesn't mean that he'll go undefeated against the Beast. Tim: Of course. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley seem to be enjoying this feud, which fans have wanted to see for over a decade. A Brock win would even their series, calling for a third match, which Lashley is already pushing for. At least it keeps Brock away from Roman Reigns for the time being. Seeing Brock interact with the rest of the roster is fresh, and Raw needs all the fresh matches it can get. prevnext

Will Any Championship Change Hands? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Fun fact —of the 11 championship matches at the first three Crown Jewel shows, a new champion has only been crowned twice (and one of those was for a vacated title). Unless they want to play hot potato with the women's tag titles, I'm not expecting any titles to change hands here. And that's bad news for Bayley as her Damage CTRL group keeps losing momentum every time she comes up short against Bianca. Matt: The only match I could see this happening during is Bianca vs Bayley, but it would be supremely odd for that Title to change hands at Crown Jewel. As Connor mentioned, title changes don't happen too often, and while I could see them doing it for shock value, I hope they save Bayley's eventual title win for Survivor Series. Liam: Bayley needs to beat Bianca. Damage CTRL's booking has been abysmal, and I fear that the faction will lose all momentum if they walk out of Crown Jewel without any titles. Dakota and Iyo are fresh off a championship loss, so look for Bayley to be the one to add hardware to Damage CTRL's arsenal. Charlie: Like everyone else, the only thing that really makes sense at this point would be Bayley taking it from Bianca, but that's an odd one to save for Crown Jewel when they had a great opportunity already at Extreme Rules. Evan: I guess if I had to pick one, I'd agree with Tim that I could most assuredly see Bayley defeating Bianca Belair and gaining the Raw Women's Title. Bayley is simply too strong of a heel to not give her a belt to lord over the heads of every other female superstar, and a revenge-driven Belair would make for some good matches in the future, whether it be against Bayley or another wrestler. Tim: I could see Bayley defeating Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, but that's it. My memory is foggy, but it feels like WWE doesn't do many championship changes at Crown Jewel. The matches are mostly exhibitions that pull in big names/retired wrestlers for a big payday, but the status quo mostly remains the same. prevnext

What Crazy Move Will Braun Strowman Hit Omos With? (Photo: WWE) Connor: They seem to be setting up a powerbomb, and my guess is they'll have Strowman put Omos through one of the commentary tables with one in order to take a count-out victory. Matt: He's going to lift a fire truck and put Omos underneath it...I mean, that's technically a move and it's crazy, so give me a fire truck spot. Liam: He will struggle to get him up early in the match but will eventually hoist Omos up for the running powerslam. 1-2-3. Strowman wins the big meaty men slappin' meat title. Charlie: Some kind of powerbomb from some type of height through some sort of table or another object. We're all going to tense up when we realize what's about to happen but then be a little bummed by how anticlimactic it ends up looking. Evan: I'd put my money on a Gorilla Press Slam. The sheer look of Strowman hoisting Omos above his head and slamming him to the mat would be quite the sight and might be a top-tier moment for the Crown Jewel overall if performed right. Tim: Rev up the choo-choo train! If there's a tall object that Braun Strowman can spear/tackle Omos off of, then that's the most likely outcome. prevnext

What's More Interesting — The OC vs. Judgement Day or the Discourse Surrounding Karl Anderson (Photo: WWE) Connor: The Anderson situation is interesting as it plays into the narrative that WWE is more open to working with other companies now that Triple H is calling the shots. Outside of some involvement from Rhea Ripley, there's not much to say about the six-man tag match. Matt: The title back-and-forth with Anderson and New Japan is way more interesting, but that's not to shade OC vs Judgement Day. That said, I'm more looking forward to seeing the eventual Beth Phoenix vs Rhea Ripley continuation of the previous story than this one. Liam: Anderson easily. New Japan has dragged out the NEVER Openweight Title scenario long enough that Anderson is likely going back to that company to defend it at least once. Here's hoping he pulls a Mickie James and shows up at Crown Jewel with the physical title itself. Also, The OC vs. Judgement Day is a snoozer. Finn Balor's faction is goofy, and The OC only felt intimidated during their brief NXT appearance in Fall 2019. It's cool because of the Bullet Club history, but it's not enough to save this faction warfare feud for me. Charlie: Anderson by default, as the only interesting thing about the Judgement Day right now is Rhea Ripley and she's not (technically) part of the match. Evan: Hate to beat a dead horse but the discourse for sure. The WWE is in this amazing transition period where there's plenty to talk about both inside and outside of the ring, but Anderson's story here definitely looms larger than the match itself. Tim: I'll go with the discourse because there's nothing really interesting about this six-match tag team match. AJ Styles could use a win against Judgement Day, and having his buddies The OC with him allows for that to happen. prevnext

What's Your Survivor Series: WarGames Main Event Right Now? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch and Kevin Owens (likely as a surprise final entrant). Matt: It's the popular choice for a reason, so I'll go with The Bloodline (Roman, The Usos, Solo, and Sami) vs a lineup of people who have beef with Reigns because he beat them, including Paul, McIntyre, Riddle, and Owens, and then you can bring in Edge or something to complete the group. Liam: The Bloodline is built for this match, and I would love to see a "Team WWE" collection of superstars that Reigns and company have wronged over the years. Give me Seth Rollins, Pete Dunne (I won't call him Butch), Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, and, this one is wishful thinking, Cody Rhodes. This is the perfect opportunity to tease Rhodes vs. Reigns down the line, and while it likely can't happen due to Rhodes still being injured, I yearn for that visual of these two staring each other down while the rest of the field is incapacitated. Even more special: Rhodes returning in War Games, the match his late father created, is pure poetry. Charlie: I obviously want to see The Bloodline in a giant group melee but there is one feud that has had WarGames written all over it from the very beginning. Let's see Damage CTRL against Bianca and her crew as the Survivor Series main event. Bayley and Bianca are both more than capable of holding that Main Event spot. Throw in some of the others on the roster, maybe use some surprise spots for Becky or Sasha/Naomi returns. Give this feud the ending it deserves. Evan: Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and a surprise teammate in Rey Mysterio) vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) I think a lot of folks will say the Bloodline here because the line-up is gold and it's right there. Tim: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs. Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Kevin Owens. prevnext