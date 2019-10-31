Bray Wyatt Wins WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

Bray Wyatt captured the WWE Universal Championship on Thursday in a violent Falls Count Anywhere match with Seth Rollins at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Late in the match Rollins nailed Wyatt with half a dozen Curb Stomps on the entrance ramp, then tossed him off into a pile of electronic equipment that sparked and caught fire. Since the match couldn’t be stopped for any reason other than a pinfall, Rollins climbed down to search for Wyatt. But suddenly “The Fiend” appeared behind him and locked in the Mandible Claw. He hit a Sister Abigail on the concrete for the victory.

The win is massive for Wyatt’s new persona, as many fans were worried that it had been damaged when he lost via referee stoppage at Hell in a Cell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wyatt posed with the new title at the top of the ramp to close out the show. He’s booked to appear on a Miz TV segment on Friday Night SmackDown tomorrow.

The win was also a first for WWE, as no champion had lost their title at a Saudi Arabia event prior to Thursday’s show. Both Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles retained their titles earlier on in the night.

In a callback to their controversial match, Rollins broke out the sledgehammer early on and tried to bash Wyatt’s head while it rested on a steel chair. But the demonic figure sprang to life and briefly locked in the Mandible Claw. Minutes later Wyatt placed Rollins on one of the announce tables and attempted a senton, only to crash through it while the champ rolled out of the way.

Rollins climbed to the top rope and tried to put Wyatt through a second table, but Wyatt beat him to the top and pushed him off to send him flying through two tables.

Later on in the match Wyatt ripped off one of the protective mats and set up for a Sister Abigail. Rollins escaped, smacked Wyatt with the steel steps and hit a Curb Stomp onto the concrete for a two count.