WWE Crown Jewel: Rey Mysterio’s Mask Did Not Include A Cross

Rey Mysterio took part in the eight-man World Cup tournament on Friday as part of the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. But fans couldn’t help but notice something was different about Mysterio’s appearance.

For years Mysterio has put a Christian crucifix on the front of his luchador mask as he is a devout Roman Catholic. But for his two matches on Friday the cross was replaced by his “RM” initials. Fans also noticed the crucifix was photoshopped off his mask in promotional photos.

Considering that Islam is the official religion of Saudi Arabia, it’s possible that Mysterio’s change in appearance was requested by the Saudi General Sports Authority, though no official statement on the matter has been released.

Numerous fans posted their displeasure over the apparent censorship.

“Did they really make Rey Mysterio take the cross off his mask?” one fan asked.

“They even took his cross off the mask in that picture, what a shame,” another fan wrote, posting a promotional photo of Mysterio and Randy Orton.

Mysterio defeated Orton in the opening match of the WWE World Cup tournament, then lost a semifinals match against The Miz.

In the final match of the tournament, Miz suffered an apparent ankle injury when he attacked Ziggler before the bell rang. The referee originally wanted to end the match and declare Ziggler the winner, but Shane McMahon refused the result and inserted himself into the match. Much to the shock of the fans watching at home, McMahon won the match and was named the “Best in the World” after hitting Ziggler with a Coast to Coast.

Other results from Crown Jewel included Brock Lesnar beating Braun Strowman for the vacated Universal Championship in less than three minutes, AJ Styles retaining his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe and D-Generation X beating the Brothers of Destruction.

WWE’s next event, Survivor Series, will take place on Nov. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Matches announced for the show include Styles vs. Lesnar, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.