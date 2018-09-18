Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman Announced for WWE Crown Jewel Event

WWE kicked off Monday Night Raw this week with a major announcement regarding the WWE Universal Championship.

After Brock Lesnar interfered in the Hell in a Cell main event between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, acting general manager Baron Corbin announced that WWE would be returning to Saudi Arabia on November 2 for an event in Riyadh titled Crown Jewel. The main event of that show will feature a Universal Championship match between Reigns, Strowman and Lesnar.

Reports of WWE returning to Saudi Arabia had been swarming for months, but this marked the first official announcement of the show’s name, date and location. After signing a 10-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority, WWE held its first network event in the country back on April 27 called The Greatest Royal Rumble. Given the show reportedly brought in between $40 and $50 million in a single night for the company, it’s no wonder WWE officials were eager to go back before the end of the year.

Hell in a Cell marked the last “typical” pay-per-view WWE will have until TLC in December. It’s next event, dubbed the Super Show-Down, will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia on Oct. 6. Following that, the company will host the women’s-only pay-per-view Evolution on Oct. 28 at the Nassau Coliseum in New York. Finally, Survivor Series will take place at the Staples Center on Nov. 18 and see champions from each brand face each other in non-title matches.

Strowman and Reigns will lock horns long before their triple threat championship match in November as the two will be part of a six-man tag match at Super Show-Down. Reigns will be teaming alongside his Shield partners Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, while Strowman has aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

According to Dave Meltzer’s reporting via MMAFighting, Lesnar is still training for a future UFC fight (likely against Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship), but no contract has been signed as of yet. While Lesnar continues to train for that fight, which can’t take place until January at the earliest due to Lesnar’s current USADA suspension, he’ll be back on WWE programming sporadically up through the Crown Jewel show.

Lesnar and Reigns fought in a steel cage match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event, which infamously ended with Reigns spearing the then-champion through a cage wall. Even though it appeared Reigns’ feet hit the floor first, Lesnar was declared the winner.