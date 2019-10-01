Team Hogan vs. Team Flair Match Announced for Crown Jewel

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair made their return to WWE television on Monday Night Raw this week as part of a special Miz TV segment. However it wasn’t long into the segment before the two legends nearly came to blows, as Flair refused to back down from his claim as being the best in-ring wrestler of all time. The Miz then interrupted the two and announced a special match for the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that would involve both men. The show would feature a 10-man tag match with Flair and Hogan on opposite sides as coaches.

The two then announced their respective captains — Universal Champion Seth Rollins for Team Hogan and “The Viper” Randy Orton for Team Flair. After the two men joined the legends in the ring, Orton challenged the champ to a match. Rollins obliged, only for King Corbin to run down and help Orton beat up his opponent. Rusev then ran down to save Rollins, and together the two posed on the top of the entrance ramp with Hogan.