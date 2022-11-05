WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match

WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.

Paul might be a fresh face to the WWE, but he has shown off his abilities in the ring and put up a good fight against Roman Reigns in this title match at Crown Jewel. With Logan pulling off a perfect Buckshot Lariat, many fans began to take more notice of his physical abilities, especially considering the hits he was able to deliver to the "Head of the Table". Much like the fan reactions posted here, Paul Heyman as Reigns hype man was quite stunned throughout and had plenty of facial expressions to prove it.

Rubbing salt in the wound by not just taking an easy victory from Reigns, Paul also performed Roman's patented move, the Superman Punch, on the current world champion, shocking the world in the process. The match also saw the Usos taking on Paul's entourage, making for quite the spectacle, to say nothing of Roman calling out internet stars KSI and Mr. Beast as well.

Roman Reigns might have scored the victory, but Paul definitely proved he knows what he's doing in the squared circle.

