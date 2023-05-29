WWE Crowns New NXT Women's Champion at Battleground

After an exciting NXT Women's Championship Tournament, it was time for the finals at NXT Battleground. Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria were more than ready for the moment, delivering a classic match with close calls all throughout. Valkyria battled through her injured knee (thanks to an attack from Cora Jade last week), while Stratton took advantage of the injury. Stratton targeted the leg throughout, slamming it into the post multiple times and even ripping off the knee brace to do more damage. Valkyria still stayed in the fight, but Stratton was able to outmaneuver Valkyria, hitting the moonsault and getting the pin, becoming the new NXT Women's Champion at Battleground.

They exchanged punches and Valkyria went to lock Stratton down with a hold, but got slapped in the face. Stratton had a wrist lock but Valkyria reversed it, and Stratton attempted to get out of it but was slammed down. Valkyria attempted a crucifix pin but Stratton kicked out, looking a little surprised by it.

Stratton went for a pin of her own but Valkyria countered again and into a cover. Stratton kicked out and took a second before diving back in. Stratton went after Valkyria and Valkyria kept dodging but then came down on her previously hurt left knee (which had a brace around it) and it gave into some pressure, causing her to fall down. She shook it off and jumped back in, and after a tense exchange, she kicked Stratton to the mat and out of the ring.

Stratton rolled back in and Valkyria threw her off, with Stratton rolling out of the ring again. Stratton caught her leg though and pulled it down over the ropes, and then followed it up by slamming the knee into the steel post. Stratton stomped on Valkyria and then lifted her up again, slamming the knee into the post once more. Valkyria was in some pain, and Stratton went into the ring to soak in some cheers from the crowd.

Stratton then took the brace off and focused all her attention on it, slamming her down on it and then throwing her to the side. She twisted the leg once again and went for the cover, but Valkyria kicked out. Stratton then locked Valkyria in more leg holds, bending and pulling at the hurt leg and knee. She then had Valkyria in a bridge, but Valkyria broke the hold. Stratton went for a cover but Valkyria kicked out.

Stratton and Valkyria slapped each other several times but Valkirya missed on a kick and Stratton slammed the leg down right on her knee. Stratton went for the cover but she kicked out. Stratton locked in another submission and dragged her to the center of the ring, but Valkyria was able to break the hold. Valkyria reversed a move and brought Stratton into a pin attempt, but she kicked out.

Valkyria kicked Stratton into the turnbuckle and went for the cover, but Valkyria kicked out. Valkyria went up top and hit a huge missile dropkick, but she grabbed the knee after she came down. Valkyria connected with an uppercut but then Stratton once again targeted the leg and knee. Valkyria wasn't letting that stop her, diving through the ropes and colliding with Stratton on the outside. Valkyria tried to shake the pain off and went up top, hitting a splash, but Stratton caught her and then hit the senton only for Valkyria to counter and go for the pin. Stratton kicked out, and when Valkyria tried to go up top, Stratton caught her and knocked her down.

Startton stomped on Valkyria in the corner and went for the pin, but Valkyria kicked out. Valkyria escaped another hold but then was brought down on her knee again. She still reversed another move from Stratton, but Stratton came back with a big kick. That still couldn't keep Valkyria down, and she even got away from another hold.

Valkyria caught Stratton in the corner and hit a suplex, but when she went for the roundhouse kick the knee gave way. Stratton picked Valkyria up and hit the slam and then went for the moonsault, only for Valkyria to get away,. Valkyria connected with the roundhouse kick and went for the cover, but Stratton got her boot on the ropes. Valkyria then went up top but Stratton got up there before she could jump. Valkyria went for a powerbomb but Stratton reversed it, and then lifted her up and hit the move and the Moonsault, going for the cover and getting the win. Tiffany Stratton is your new NXT Women's Champion.

