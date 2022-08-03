WWE Crowns New NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

Last week's WWE NXT revealed that Roxanne Perez, who had recently become one-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Cora Jade, was not trashing the Titles like her former partner. Instead she revealed she would be vacating the Titles so that new Tag Team Champions could be crowned. The tournament was set to take place tonight between Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, and Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. All four times had their shining moments and at one point it really looked like Toxic Attraction would end up regaining the Titles for the third time, but ultimately it was Chance and Carter who would end up cementing the win and becoming the new WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Carter and Paxley started things off and then Jayne was in for Toxic Attraction. She tagged in Dolin after getting knocked over but then Dolin and Jayne combined to knock her off her feet. Paxley went to dropkick Dolin in the corner and tagged Nile in, and she went to work on Dolin before tagging Paxley back in and knocking Dolin down with a double clothesline. Paxley went for the cover but she kicked out.

Then Feroz was in along with Carter, and Feroz was hitting with speed and precision, and knocking Carter to the mat before Leon tagged in, though they would also knock Toxic Attraction off the ring apron before going for the cover on Carter, but she kicked out. Then Feorz went back to work on Carter, but Carter countered and hit a super kick. She knocked Paxley off the ring but then Nile pulled her out of the ring, leading to Chance clearing both Diamond Mine members. Then Leon picked up Feroz and knocked everyone down on that side.

Feroz was back in the ring against Paxley and Paxley managed to pick her up and send her into Nile's punch, and that was enough to knock out Leon and Feroz. Dolin was back in to take on Nile, and she tagged in Jayne who continued to take the fight to Nile. Nile was back on her feet and made her pay with kicks and got the tag to Paxley. Chance was tagged in and Paxley caught her but Chance got away only to get picked up by Paxley into a vertical suplex.

Paxley covered but Chance kicked out. Nile was back in and slammed Chance into the corner with a huge kick, but Chance kicked out. Paxley was in now against Chance, and after a slick aerial evasion Chance knocked her down and went for the cover, but Paxley kicked out. Carter was in now and they hit Paxley with team attacks but Jayne tagged in and covered Paxley, eliminating Diamond Mine, leaving Toxic and Chance and Carter.

Jayne and Dolin hit Chance and Carter in opposite corners and then Jayne covered Carter but she kicked out. A big punch from Jayne followed and then Dolin was in, slamming Carter down. Dolin went for an evasion but Carter kicked out. Carter hit a big kick to the jaw and went for the cover but Dolin kicked out. Chance helped Carter deliver a slick move that sent Dolin to the mat, but she kicked out of the next cover. Dolin pushed Chance off and slammed her down, and then Jayne tagged in and covered Chance but Carter kicked her and broke it up.

Jayne was in against Chance and they traded strikes, and then Carter was back in and they combined on a 450 to cover and Carter would get the pin and the win. Chance and Carter are your new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!