WWE Crowns NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Winner, Earns Guaranteed Title Match

✖

The final match of the WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament is here, and it features Roxanne Perez taking on Tiffany Stratton. Both have impressed in the tournament so far and are looking to put their stamp on NXT's 2.0 era, and throughout the match, both had their moments to shine. Stratton's strategy of damaging Perez's shoulder and arm worked quite well, but she still wasn't able to stop the prodigy, who hit the Pop Rocks and got the pin and the win, winning the tournament and earning herself a guaranteed Championship match.

The bell hit and Stratton immediately was the aggressor, shoving Perez into the ropes and even landing on her feet after Perez sent her spinning. Perez then got a takedown of her own and stomped on Stratton's hand before locking in a wrist hold, though Stratton was able to reverse that and lock in a hold of her own. Perez rolled through but ended up on the ground with Stratton's knee on her neck and shoulder.

Stratton then started bending Perez's fingers and bending them back as she kept Perez pinned down, and even when Perez got up Stratton quickly slammed her back down. Perez got out of the hold and flipped Stratton down before locking in a hold, though Stratton caught her in the air only to get sent rolling by Perez.

Perez looked to keep Stratton dizzy and unfocused, and she succeeded until Stratton managed to throw her over the ropes to the ground outside of the ring. Stratton got Perez back in the ring and went back to work on her shoulder and arm, and Stratton kept putting more pressure on the left shoulder. Perez got to her feet but the damage was done to the shoulder, and Stratton gained control back and flipped her over and then charged into her in the corner.

A double stomp followed and then Stratton went for the cover, but Perez kicked out. Perez came back with a vengeance though, attacking in the center of the ring and then throwing Stratton to the ground. Then she got her in the ring and went for the cover but Stratton kicked out, and then Perez went for a standing moonsault but Stratton kicked out. Stratton then went for a crucifix but Perez kicked out, and that threw Stratton for a loop.

Stratton went up top but Perez cut her off, and then she dodged the splash and hit Pop Rocks on Stratton and got the pin and the win. Perez has won the NXT Women's Breakout tournament and will now have a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. It didn't take long for Mandy Rose to come out and address Perez, who told Perez if she challenged her she will fail, and then pointed to Jade failing twice. Perez cut Rose off and punched her in the face, and then chaos broke out before Indi Hartwell came to the ring to even the odds.

What did you think o the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!