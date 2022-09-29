WWE Star Posts Cryptic Tweet, Says They "Know Why" WWE Holds Them Back

World Wrestling Entertainment has seen a surge of momentum since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over creative responsibilities. Stars like Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and Braun Strowman have all been brought back to the company and have received immediate spotlight, while previously lost-in-the-shuffle wrestlers like Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor have been put in more featured positions on WWE programming. The WWE Women's Tag Titles have been brought back into the fold after a summer sabbatical, both WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther have had their titles elevated, and intrigue surrounding Dexter Lumis and the mysterious White Rabbit have kept viewers on the edge of their seats for weeks.

That said, it's impossible to please everyone. Mustafa Ali, a WWE superstar of six years, has often voiced his frustrations with his booking. Ali fought to legitimize the now-defunct cruiserweight division, battled to get a main roster spot after impressing in a singles match with Daniel Bryan, and once led his own stable in Retribution.

Responding to a fan who was asking why WWE won't go "all in" on Ali, Ali responded bluntly.

"I know why," Ali wrote. "And I'll knock that s--t down too."

i know why. and I’ll knock that shit down too. https://t.co/cSTbsgz03Q — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 28, 2022

Ali's frustrations with WWE reached a boiling point earlier this year, when he publicly requested his release from the company.

"I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE," Ali wrote on Twitter earlier this year. "Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE."

Ali returned to WWE TV this past April and engaged in a mini-feud with The Miz. The 36-year-old star would even get a WWE United States Title shot against then-champion Austin Theory at WWE Hell in a Cell, but ultimately came up short. Ali has wrestled only two televised matches since Triple H took over creative duties.

Despite being in WWE for over six years, Ali has never won a championship. Ali competed in the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament, where he was eliminated by Lince Dorado in the first round. That tournament would eventually be won by TJ Perkins, a current member of NJPW's United Empire.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Mustafa Ali's WWE status.