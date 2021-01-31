Daniel Bryan Cuts Final Promo on Talking Smack Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble

✖

Daniel Bryan is heading into tonight's Men's Royal Rumble as the odds-on favorite to win. And given the promos he's cut on SmackDown over the past few weeks it's not hard to see why. But on the final episode of Talking Smack before the big event, the former World Champion once again foreshadowed a feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns before channeling his comedic side. Bryan started off by addressing the history Bryan and Reigns share regarding the 2015 Royal Rumble, where fans resoundingly rejected Reigns' win ever after a surprise assist from The Rock.

"I'm not interested in glory," Bryan said to Paul Heyman (h/t Cageside Seats). "I'm not interested in the adulation of the fans, despite all the yes chants. Do you know what I loved? I loved when we were at the Performance Center, wrestling in front of zero people with zero noise, just wrestling. Do you know what made people love me? I don't know if you remember the 2015 Royal Rumble? I don't know if you remember that? I lost, very quickly. That's the one that Roman Reigns won. It was in Philadelphia. I was in the ring for maybe 5 minutes. 5 minutes total in that Royal Rumble, but when Roman Reigns won, everybody booed. The Rock congratulated him. The Rock saying, 'oh man, you're the man,' and The Rock putting Roman over, people booed."

"I have a theory as to why that is, and it's this. I think you're right, Roman Reigns might be the best right now. He's performing at a whole different level than everybody else, but he doesn't wrestle with his heart. It's a facade, always has been," he continued. "He came out there when he debuted in this company wearing a vest, a bulletproof vest so you couldn't see his heart. I have a theory that why they connected with me, this happens every night, I put my heart out there. That happened on SmackDown, right. I've been wrestling for 21 years, Paul. You go out there and you've been out there for 30 minutes,45 minutes, a lot of guys that have been in this business as long as I have, they'd get on the apron. I get in there with a chance to fight The Miz, who I absolutely hate, and there's no place in the world I'd rather be. So the big difference is not about who's the best or who wants glory, it's who's willing to go out there and fight with heart."

Bryan then brought out Chad Gable and Otis, revealing that he had been training with the two in order to gain powerful hips.

