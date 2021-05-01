WWE's Daniel Bryan Reveals SmackDown Match Wrecked His Neck

✖

Last night's match on SmackDown was the last one for Daniel Bryan, as his loss to Universal Champion Roman Reigns means that he is no longer allowed on SmackDown moving forward (or at least for as long as Reigns is Champion). His future is unknown at this moment, as fans are a bit split on whether they want him to head to Monday Night Raw or NXT, but what we do know is his current injury status, which he cleared up a bit during a new interview with TV Line. During the conversation regarding his contract status, he brought up that his neck "was just wrecked" after his tag match on last week's SmackDown, and said that things like that bring up how much longer he can or wants to do this.

"It’s funny that people gravitate towards the date 'September,' and I think it’s because that’s when my last contract ended, but it doesn’t end in September," Bryan said. "I’m still trying to figure out what that looks like… I had a tag team match on SmackDown last Friday, and it was a lot of fun, but my neck was just wrecked."

Bryan said that there's definitely pain in his neck, which limits his ability to do certain things in and out of the ring, and things like that do bring up the possibility of a change in schedule.

"I’m going to be 40 in May and my daughter likes to get on my shoulders to pick leaves from a Japanese maple in front of our house [and he couldn’t this time due to the pain]. You get to that point where it’s like, how long can I do this full-time and still be able to do those kinds of things with my daughter? What’s the right balance between part-time and that sort of thing? It may be that it’s just every once in a while when the urge strikes, or maybe like a schedule where it’s like eight months on, these months off," Bryan said.

"One of the coolest things about wrestling, and just be being an independent contractor in general, is that you can say, 'Well, I really only want to do this amount of work.' What that amount of work is, I have no idea yet. I still have to figure it out. But I also need to be respectful of the people who are relying on me to go to work. I have to give them an answer sooner rather than later," Bryan said. "I’m trying to figure that out, trying to be responsible as an employee of somebody who’s taken care of our family very well. But then also, trying to take the time to figure it out."

We'll have to wait and see if Bryan's full-time status changes in his new contract, whenever that happens, and all eyes are now pointed towards Bryan's future in WWE and whether that involves Raw, NXT, or something else entirely.

What do you want to see Bryan do next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!