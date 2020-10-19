Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Confirmed

✖

Vice TV's hit pro wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring will officially return for a third season, as confirmed on Monday. Through two seasons the show has covered some of the most infamous moments and personalities in the professional wrestling business, including Chris Benoit's double-murder suicide, Owen Hart's death, The Montreal Screwjob, Bruiser Brody's death, The Fabulous Moolah, David Schultz slapping John Stossel, The Road Warriors and Jimmy Snuka.

Season 3 has been confirmed for a 14-episode release in 2021, though the topics for this season were not revealed. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, the topics will include Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Grizzly Smith, Rockin' Robin, Sam Houston, the WCW/New Japan 1995 co-promoted event Collision in Korea and the death of Brian Pillman based on who has already been interviewed for the season.

We’re coming back in 2021 with 14 new episodes. What stories would you like to see us cover? pic.twitter.com/ArtwZTmwOj — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) October 19, 2020

"'Dark Side of the Ring' is a knockout show for Vice TV. The tag-team executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are true heavyweight champions of the world (of TV), and we are so excited to pin down a third season of this incredible series," Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice Television, said in a press release. "Seasons 1 and 2 of 'Dark Side of the Ring' are examples of the compelling, thought-provoking, and engaging storytelling we champion here at Vice TV. We can't wait to see what the series will throw down in the third round!"

The Season 2 season finale centered around Owen Hart's tragic death, which prompted his widow Martha Hart to give a series of interviews where she praised the show for its work.

"I really appreciated how the Dark Side of the Ring highlighted and showed Owen's personality," Martha told ComicBook regarding the episode. "He was such a bubbly, happy person. He's was so kind, and I know we didn't get to really, I wish we could have fleshed out more about his personality, but I think people really get a sense of just the great father that he was, the great husband. He was such a warm, uplifting person. He was the kind of person that you're just attracted to because he's positive and happy and fun to be around and uplifting. I think people are going to get a sense of this very playful, fun guy that was just a real sweetheart, and he really was. He was just a pleasant, wonderful person."