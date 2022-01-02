Watch: Edge Revives His Brood Entrance for WWE Day 1

Edge once again revived his classic entrance from his days as The Brood on Saturday night for his match with The Miz at the Day 1 pay-per-view. Edge was initially a member of the iconic vampire trio with Gangrel and Christian during The Attitude Era, but brought back the fiery entrance and theme music for his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam last August. Just like that show, Edge started by rising up through the floor in a ring of fire before hitting his signature pose as the music switch from The Brood to “Metalingus” by Alter Bridge.

Saturday night marked the WWE Hall of Famer’s 13th match since his surprise return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble. He initially had to retire in 2011 due to a number of serious neck injuries.

Hit that Brood music. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@EdgeRatedR is more focused than ever for his matchup against @mikethemiz at #WWEDay1! pic.twitter.com/Cz53gF6CdL — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022

