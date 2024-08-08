WWE’s forward-thinking mindset in the content game remains active. Years before streaming services reigned supreme over the entertainment landscape, WWE developed WWE Network, launching the over-the-top platform in 2014, predating future giants like Disney+ and Peacock. Flash forward to the present day, and WWE is approaching the start of its lengthy and lucrative contract with Netflix, a deal that will see flagship primetime program WWE Monday Night Raw air on streaming instead of cable for the first time in its multi-decade history. Throughout these shifting television contracts, WWE has also launched WWE Speed, a Twitter-exclusive series that limits the in-ring action to three-minute contests.

WWE Developing “More Short-Form Content” Deals

The digital dominance of WWE continues.

Speaking on the TKO investors call, TKO President Mark Shapiro revealed that WWE is currently seeking ways to bring “more short-form content” to various platforms.

“We’re talking with other content providers on more short-form content,” Shapiro said. “A bunch of deals that (WWE President) Nick Khan is currently working on and we’ll announce in due time.”

The verbiage used draws parallels to WWE Speed, the aforementioned Twitter-exclusive series. WWE Speed seems to largely exist outside of the mainstream WWE canon, as WWE Speed Champions like former titleholder Ricochet and current titleholder Andrade have not donned the gold during their appearances on WWE Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown. That said, WWE does advertise WWE Speed on its weekly broadcasts.

WWE has long been invested in the digital realm. The sports-entertainment giant began with the launch of WWE.com at the turn of the internet boom and provided users with online-exclusive interviews following televised matches. Matt Cardona, formerly known as WWE’s Zack Ryder, helped spearhead WWE’s YouTube presence, as his personal Z! True Long Island Story YouTube series taking off prompted WWE to utilize its YouTube channel for more than just recycled televised clips and create original programming, including shows like WWE Download and The JBL & Cole Show. Before Vine and TikTok revolutionized the short-form video content game, WWE invested in Tout, a 15-second video platform that ultimately fizzled out after a couple of years.

Today, WWE’s digital presence permeates across the internet. WWE airs its pre-shows, post-shows, and premium live event rallies on its YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter platforms simultaneously and also holds watch parties with WWE superstars during big events.