Dexter Lumis Injured, Status for NXT TakeOver: XXX Ladder Match Unknown

✖

Dexter Lumis successfully defeated Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor on last week's NXT to punch his ticket to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX on Aug. 22. Unfortunately he did not escape the match unscathed, and on Wednesday WWE released a new report stating he might miss the five-man match. After capturing the NXT Championship from Adam Cole at the Great American Bash, then-champion Keith Lee willingly gave up the NA title in order to give other wrestlers "more opportunities." Five triple threat matches were then announced to determine who would compete in the five-way match, and so far Lumis and Bronson Reed were the only to advance.

Based on WWE's report, it sounds like an update might be given during tonight's NXT. This week's qualifier will feature Damian Priest. NXT UK's Ridge Holland and Oney Lorcan.

"WWE Digital has learned that the severity of the ankle injury suffered by Dexter Lumis is worse than previously reported," the WWE's update read. "In last week's NXT Injury Report, it was revealed that Lumis had suffered an osteochondral lesion to the talus after a grueling battle with Finn Bálor and Timothy Thatcher for a North American Championship Match opportunity. Lumis won the bout, but the growing severity of his ankle injury has raised some questions around Lumis' status for the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX."

The ankle injury @DexterLumis suffered in his Triple Threat Match last week is more severe than previously reported. https://t.co/eWfUs8L4i3 pic.twitter.com/PnMDlrLPY2 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 5, 2020

Here's everything NXT has on the schedule for this week:

NXT Tag Team Championships: Imperium vs. Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Damian Priest vs. Ridge Holland vs. Oney Lorcan

NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai

Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes

Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne

And here's the lineup for tonight's AEW Dynamite:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

Cody Rhodes & Matt Cardona vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Dark Order

The Best Friends vs. Satana & Ortiz

Big Swole vs. TBA

MJF Speech

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Debate)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.