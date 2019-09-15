WWE’s Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode Win Raw Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions

The tag team of Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman has already become a fan favorite, but they’ve been challenged by the up and coming tag team of Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode. With the Raw Tag Team Championships on the line at WWE Clash of Champions, Rollins and Strowman looked to defend their belts in the ring, and early on it was all about Strowman and Rollins, though Roode and Ziggler managed to even the odds a bit eventually. All of that led to Ziggler and Roode being crowned the Raw Tag Team Champions.

Rollins was in the ring for quite a while as Ziggler held him off from making the tag to Strowman, and Roode and Ziggler worked together deviously throughout the match to interfere and help the other member of their team throughout, and they almost took the titles several times as a result.

Rollins and Strowman managed to turn things around, but a miscommunication ended up having Strowman charging into Rollins and knocking him out and then Strowman was sent out of the ring. At that point, Rollins was pinned and Ziggler and Roode took the belts.

You can check out the full Clash of Champions card below.

Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Intercontinental Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire & Desire

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

