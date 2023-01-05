WWE Star Announces Engagement

WWE's Dominik Mysterio announced this week that he and his longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette are officially engaged. And before you ask — yes, Rhea Ripley is cool with it. Mysterio has been linked to Ripley onscreen ever since he turned heel on Edge and Rey Mysterio back at Clash at the Castle last September, often referring to her as his "Mami." She responded to his post by commenting "Congratulations" along with a heart eyes emoji.

Mysterio began his pro wrestling training in 2019 and began appearing on WWE television the following year alongside his famous father. His first match took place at SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins, then began teaming with Rey. The pair became the first father-son duo in WWE history to become tag team champions, winning the SmackDown tag titles at WrestleMania Backlash 2021. They'd lose the gold to The Usos two months later, kicking off what is now the longest WWE tag team championship reign in company history.

This story is developing...