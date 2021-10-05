Every WWE Draft Pick Made After WWE Raw and Who Is Still a Free Agent

Night Two of the 2021 WWE Draft saw Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown each make 12 picks for their respective rosters. But once Raw was over the selections kept on coming, with WWE confirming a number of picks for both brands via Raw Talk. Raw chose Liv Morgan, The Miz, The Hurt Business, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode Veer and Jaxson Ryker. SmackDown then chose Jinder Mahal, Shotzi, Shanky and Natalya.

Now that every pick has been made there are a number of free agents still floating around. Some were deliberately not chosen either because of storyline (Brock Lesnar was kept out of the draft pools via Paul Heyman’s negotiations) or injury (Asuka). Check out that list below:

Brock Lesnar

Goldberg

Asuka

Bayley

Eva Marie

Elias

Lucha House Party

MVP

Shane Thorne (Slapjack)

Titus O’Neil

Maryse

Rhea Ripley, one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, spoke with ComicBook after being drafted to Raw during Night One.

“I think I look better in Red, to be completely honest. I love SmackDown and one day I do want to go to SmackDown because I want to be a Grand Slam Champion, but right now I think my placement is on Raw,” Ripley said. “And also, with this draft, there are so many girls on SmackDown that I haven’t worked yet, but I know that it’s all going to be jumbled anyway, so if I go to SmackDown they might not be there anyway. And also, I feel like on Raw we get more time to showcase our abilities, which is something that I’m always there for, where on SmackDown I feel like there’s limited time because it’s only two hours where Raw is three.”

It's worth noting that the results of this year's Draft will not go into effect until Oct. 22, the day after WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.