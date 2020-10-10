WWE Draft: Here's the Full List of Every WWE Superstar Who Changed Brands on Night One

The WWE Draft has ended its first night of picks during Friday Night SmackDown, so here's a breakdown of every WWE superstar who has changed brands as a result of the shake up. The Draft has been one of the funnest parts of the year ever since WWE introduced it to its line up a few years ago, and fans have seen how much the roster of each show can change with well placed picks between each brand. But it's also a toss up considering all of the possible choices to make. Night one of the WWE Draft provided some major shake ups to both Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw, and certainly paints an interesting picture going forward into the second night of picks taking place on the next airing of WWE Monday Night Raw. Read on for a breakdown of every WWE Superstar that actually changed brands on night one of the WWE Draft during Friday Night SmackDown! Let us know your favorite picks in the comments, and what kind of shake ups you want to see happen in night two? Which brand seems like the stronger show right now?

Raw to SmackDown - Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE) As the first major shake up for WWE Draft 2020, Seth Rollins was Friday Night SmackDown's second major choice for the blue brand. With Rollins no longer able to draw upon the "Monday Night" of his original "Monday Night Messiah" role, how will SmackDown change him going forward? prevnext

SmackDown to Raw - AJ Styles (Photo: WWE) After fighting over the Intercontinental Championship for the past few weeks on Friday Night SmackDown, AJ Styles has officially moved to Monday Night Raw. Styles is a great challenger on any show that he's a part of, and Monday nights will be all the better for his addition. prevnext

SmackDown to Raw - Naomi (Photo: WWE) As the first shake up for the women's division, Naomi will have a better chance to shine on Monday Night Raw as Asuka has become a pretty dominant champion. She needs new opponents, and Naomi has been one who's fought her in the past and can definitely provide a couple of fun scrapes for the championship. prevnext

Raw to SmackDown - Bianca Belair (Photo: WWE) Bianca Belair has not had much opportunity to show what she is really capable of ever since she moved from NXT to Monday Night Raw, so Friday Night SmackDown will provide the boost she needs to really make an impact with the larger roster once more. There's a little more EST for the blue brand. prevnext

Raw to SmackDown - Dominik and Rey Mysterio (Photo: WWE) Curiously, Rey and Dominik Mysterio have moved to Friday Night SmackDown alongside Seth Rollins. There's no real telling whether or not they will continue the extended feud they have been a part of on Monday Night Raw, but hopefully the clean slate provides an opportunity to shake it up with new opponents for the foreseeable future. prevnext

SmackDown to Raw - The Miz and John Morrison (Photo: WWE) Ending out the third round of picks to counterbalance the two Mysterios moving to Friday Night SmackDown, The Miz and John Morrison are heading to Monday Night Raw. Some fans had wanted to see these two split up and take things on as single challengers once more, but Monday Night Raw's extra hour does open up a ton of time for their potential skits and jokes. prevnext