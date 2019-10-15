WWE Fans Saddened Over R-Truth and Carmella’s Split During the WWE Draft

As the second night of the 2019 WWE Draft raged on during Monday Night Raw, some sad news popped up in the fourth round. Carmella, a former SmackDown Women’s Champion and Money in the Bank winner, was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown, but her close friend and reigning 24/7 Champion R-Truth was then chosen to remain on Raw.Technically the 24/7 title can be defended anywhere, but since the brand split is being reintroduced it’s not likely that we’ll get to see the two work together going forward. Truth is currently on his 20th reign as 24/7 Champion, a title he’s recovered numerous times thanks to Carmella’s help. She even captured the title twice, though her latter reign ended at Hell in a Cell thanks to a sneak attack from Tamina.

Carmella responded to the news with a long line of sad emojis. She then retweeted a few fan comments saying how much they’ll miss the two as a pair.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion wasn’t the only one upset about the split. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below!

No!

No! No! No!

THEY SPLIT UP R TRUTH AND CARMELLA????????!!!!??!?? #RAW pic.twitter.com/MF9S9DOlZr — The Melanie Among Men 👻👹🎃 (@SportsQueen_5) October 15, 2019

Good Question, Dave!

Draft really separated Carmella & R Truth pic.twitter.com/gkjAfFRDqt — ✈️🕷 (@stompsedge) October 15, 2019

You Can See The Exact Moment…

WWE breaking up Carmella and R-Truth has me like… #Raw pic.twitter.com/uKiJubhzk5 — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) October 15, 2019

This Might Hurt the Title

How dare they split Carmella and R Truth, can’t wait for the 24/7 title super irrelevant lol. Although I’m sure the 24/7 title will go between shows so we could see either on their opposite shows. — 🦋♡ ERYN ♡ 🦋 (@erynelizabeth) October 15, 2019

On the Bright Side…