WWE Draft Night 2: WWE Raw Picks Up More Champions in Round 3

Monday Night Raw picked up more champions in Round 3 of the WWE Draft Night 2. The Red Brand kicked off the round by selecting Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. This gives Monday nights both sets of tag titles, but it's still up in the air whether or not the champions will be able to defend their championships on both shows.

The rest of the round consisted of Asuka and The Brawling Brutes trio getting selected to SmackDown while The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be on Raw. There was no mention of The New Day's third member, Big E, as he's still recovering from his broken neck.

This story is developing...