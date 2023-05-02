WWE Draft Night 2: Factions Stay United in Round 2

Round 2 of the WWE Draft's second night answered one of the biggest questions about this year's draft — what happens to the factions? While the Red Brand grabbed Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to start off the round (a big unanswered question still lingers about whether or not they'll defend their tag titles on both shows), SmackDown turned around and picked The Usos with its second pick. This ensures Jimmy and Jey will remain with the rest of The Bloodline after Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa were picked to stay on SmackDown at the start of Night 1.

Raw followed up by selecting Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominick Mysterio, keeping The Judgement Day together after Rhea Ripley was taken earlier in the night. The L.W.O. closed things out as all of its members were selected to remain on SmackDown.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to Raw

The Usos stay on SD

The Judgment Day stays on Raw

LWO stays on SD#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/pzqMZ6RSHm — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) May 2, 2023

This story is developing...