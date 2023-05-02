WWE Draft: Round 5 Brings The First NXT Call-Ups on Night 2

The first NXT call-ups of the 2023 WWE Draft's Night 2 finally arrived during the fifth round, as Road Dogg confirmed that SmackDown is picking up former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were shown celebrating with the rest of the NXT locker room down in Florida. Other call-ups from this year's Draft have included Alba Fyre and Isla Dwan (Smackdown), Indi Hartwell (Raw), Apollo Crews (Raw), Jd McDonagh (Raw), Zoey Stark (Raw) and Von Wagner (free agency).

The pair first started popping up in NXT UK back in 2019. They'd win their first set of tag titles in February 2021, then unified the NXT and UK tag titles at the 2022 Worlds Collide event. They'd then drop the NXT titles to The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, giving the iconic trio the honor of being Triple Crown Tag Team Champions.

YOU DE-SERVE IT! 👏👏 👏👏👏#PrettyDeadly has more than earned their #SmackDown arrival. If you have yet to witness these two tasty snacks, you're in for a treat on Friday nights! 😉 pic.twitter.com/EFlbgUReEj — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2023

