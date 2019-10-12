Roman Reigns Drafted No. 2 Overall in WWE Draft by WWE SmackDown

Tonight WWE starts the process of laying out the rosters for both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, and the first few picks are now in. After showing footage of the War Rooms for both SmackDown and Raw, Stephanie McMahon came out and started announcing some of the show’s first few picks, and up first for SmackDown was Roman Reigns. Reigns was the first pick for SmackDown but second overall, as Raw got to pick first. Reigns has already been appearing on SmackDown, so this will be great for fans who have already gotten used to seeing the superstar on their television screens.

That includes tonight’s action, which featured a match between Reigns and his former SHIELD partner Seth Rollins. Reigns ended up losing out to Rollins in a hard-fought match, though things went wrong after The Fiend came out and surprised him in the ring, pulling him down underneath it.

Rollins eventually made his way back up, but Fiend definitely left an impression.

We aren’t sure where Rollins is going yet, but the future is all blue for Reigns, and SmackDown nation is certainly happy about that.

