Will Drew McIntyre Have His "Broken Dreams" Entrance Theme at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday at the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The show will be a momentous occasion for "The Scottish Warrior." Not only is he fighting to become world champion again for the first time since early 2021 (the entirety of his two WWE Championship reigns took place during the empty arena ThunderDome Era), but he'll be main eventing WWE's first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in nearly two decades — something he personally campaigned for during his last main event run.

But one of the big questions heading into the show is whether or not McIntyre will bring back his "Broken Dreams," entrance theme, which he used during his initial WWE run. The track, created by Jim Johnston and the band Shaman's Harvest, is seen by many fans as one of the greatest post-Attitude Era entrance themes. However, McIntyre hasn't used it since coming back to WWE in 2017. He recently teased using the song and was asked about it during El Brunch de WWE this week.

"I talk about the possibility of having it for a big match, so fingers crossed," McIntyre said. "[I am] always working to make things happen. I can promise people that."

There's also hope from fans that, should he win, McIntyre would split up the WWE and Universal Championships so both Raw & SmackDown can have their own top champion again.

"I mean just for the roster it's been separated. I think each show should have its own champion. I know, say like 20 years ago, whatever it was the same champion they traveled to the shows," McIntyre told WrestleRant Radio earlier this year. "But it was also the same roster. Right now, it's because of what happened at WrestleMania I know the bell to Mania was for this gigantic match with Roman vs. Brock. It was two champions facing off with each... the two top champions facing off with each other. Two individuals with such an incredible history really on fire at another level persona-wise with Roman as his Tribal Chief character and cowboy Brock, which we've never seen before so it was a huge match, huge implications. This is the fallout from that huge match with both titles and it's cool right now. It puts him even higher up than he was before if that's even possible. He's literally Thanos levels right now. I think it's about time that somebody at least took one of those titles off of him and I'm looking at Drew McIntyre."