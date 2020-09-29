Drew McIntyre Issues WWE Championship Open Challenge on WWE Raw

✖

Drew McIntyre opened this week's Monday Night Raw by celebrating his successful defense against Randy Orton alongside Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Big Show and Christian. The champ's celebration was cut short by Orton, who sent a message from the TitanTron that his feud with McIntyre wasn't over until he says it's over. "The Viper" then stormed off, and McIntyre declared that having people help him win matches isn't the kind of champion he wants to be. As a result, he issued an open challenge to anyone in the Raw locker room to a title match, as long as they haven't previously challenged him.

McIntyre's challenger wasn't confirmed right away, though the match will probably serve as the main event for later in the evening. Since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, "The Scottish Psychopath" has successfully defended his title against Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, MVP, Dolph Ziggler and Orton.

Who wants to step up and challenge @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship TONIGHT on #WWERaw? ⬇️ GIF suggestions below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HyM3GAp0Ay — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020

