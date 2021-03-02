Drew McIntyre Reacts to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship Win, Teases WrestleMania 37 Match

✖

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career on this week's Monday Night Raw, and it looks like his opponent for WrestleMania 37 is already lined up. Former champion Drew McIntyre opened the show and reflected on what happened at Elimination Chamber eight days prior before promising he wouldn't interfere in the Lashley vs. Miz title match. He then beat his former best friend Sheamus in an excellent 20-minute match, possibly ending the feud that had been plaguing him for the past month.

McIntyre then appeared on Raw Talk after the show and gave his reactions to Lashley's victory.

"I had very clear goals in my head of making it from last year's WrestleMania — besides a three-week blip — all the way through to this year's WrestleMania as WWE Champion," McIntyre said. "As I spoke about earlier, Miz and Lashley screwed that up but there's no way I'm not going to work my way into that main event of WrestleMania. I've proved time and time again Drew McIntyre will do the impossible.

As for Lashley's win, McIntyre said, "If I was in a place of betting on the match, I certainly would have bet everything on Lashley. He's worked hard for it. The man is an absolute animal in every possible way, in the gym, in the ring. I've faced him in the past, he's earned this moment. And the idea of Drew McIntyre vs. Lashley is pretty big for me, it feels like a significant match for Raw. And if it happens at the biggest stage of them all, that'd be just fine with me.

The only two matches that have been confirmed for WrestleMania 37 so far are Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair.