Drew McIntyre Reacts to Winning Back the WWE Championship

✖

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton on this week's Monday Night Raw, winning back the WWE Championship he dropped to "The Viper" back at Hell in a Cell. "The Scottish Psychopath" appeared in a backstage interview shortly after the show, in which he celebrated the beginning of his second reign as world champion. The big man stated, "I don't even know how to put it into words. Every time I hear 'Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion,' it never gets old. It feels like the first time. It's the second time I've held the title and I feel exactly the same as I did winning it the first time. The only thing that makes it that much sweeter is defeating Randy Orton.

"After everything we've been through, everything he put me through personally... to taking my title from me at Hell in a Cell, this bout fell pretty freaking good," he added, before turning his attention to his match with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. "I think I've got the words for this one. You told me to go get a title, Roman. I went and got a title, see you Sunday."

He then took to Twitter to thank his fans.

It’s easy to talk about what’s next. But for tonight I’m thinking about what it is. Proud of my match tonight on #WWERaw. I’m never going to take this responsibility or this feeling for granted pic.twitter.com/cm4gQYtRVe — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 17, 2020

As for his match on Sunday, Reigns has yet to respond to the news. His "special counsel" Paul Heyman gave a statement instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Heyman (@paulheyman)

"Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is @PaulHeyman and I serve as #SpecialCounsel to YOUR Reigns-ing Defending Undisputed @WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion @romanreigns," he wrote on Instagram. "Please be advised, #RomanReigns is fully prepared for @dmcintyrewwe this Sunday. In fact, the uncontroverted Single Biggest Superstar in all of #WWE, indeed all of Sports Entertainment looks forward to his victory over #DrewMcIntyre this Sunday at #SurvivorSeries."

Check out the updated card for Sunday's Survivor Series below: