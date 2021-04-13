Drew McIntyre Reacts to the End of WWE Raw After WrestleMania

✖

Drew McIntyre defeated both Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at the end of this week's Monday Night Raw, earning himself one more shot at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. But before the two can clash against at WrestleMania Backlash in May, "The Scottish Warrior" now has another problem on his hands. His celebration was cut short by MVP appearing on the entrance ramp, followed by Mace and T-Bar (formerly of Retribution) attacking him from behind.

McIntyre took to Twitter after the show and made it pretty clear he wants a match with both big men after he faces "The All Mighty."

Mace and TBAG made a HUGE mistake tonight... Once I get my rematch with @bobbylashley, you stooges are next!!!#RawAfterMania #Raw pic.twitter.com/0lzaG0zUJ0 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 13, 2021

It's unclear if the two have joined the Hurt Business and effectively replaced Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander or if they've simply been hired like when Baron Corbin attacked McIntyre two weeks back. The decision to split up the faction was met with outrage from fans, and Lashley stated openly in an interview this week that he was upset about it.

"It hurt my heart, to tell you the truth... it hurt my heart because it was something very special and in the wrestling business it's very seldom that really special things like that come together, and you can see this energy and people really get behind it, and they were," Lashley told Ryan Satin on the Out of Character Podcast."

"I mean, but ultimately back to All Mighty, business is business sometimes and originally The Hurt Business was started by MVP and myself," he continued. "And then we brought two people on that really deserved a chance and they took it, they ran with it. But the business is not over, The Hurt Business is not over. We're just making some adjustments and I think that within the next few weeks we'll see how those adjustments pan out."

