WWE's Ideal Return Date For Drew McIntyre Revealed

Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE programming since WWE WrestleMania 39. The Scottish Warrior's last in-ring contest came at that event when he and Sheamus were defeated by WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. It had been reported that McIntyre was powering through some nagging injuries leading up to the Showcase of the Immortals and that he was going to need some time off after storylines wrapped up to heal. Beyond that, reports of contract disagreements also surfaced, with McIntyre reportedly hesitant to ink an extension due to how he was being utilized on television.

While the former WWE Champion has still yet to sign an extension, PWInsider reports that the two sides will come to an agreement in due time. It was added that WWE wants McIntyre back back WWE Money in the Bank, an upcoming premium live event emanating from the McIntyre's home country of the United Kingdom, but there is no guarantee that they will lock something down by the time that show comes around in three weeks. McIntyre's current deal expires in early 2024.

It was emphasized that the hold-up between McIntyre and WWE is creative, as he wants to be involved in "meaningful" storylines. McIntyre is said to be wanting to avoid "aimlessly floating" due to what he was able to do during the pandemic era as WWE Champion, not just from an in-ring perspective but "as an overall ambassador" to the company.

McIntyre's main event run was the victim of bad timing. He won the Men's Royal Rumble to kick off 2020 to thunderous applause and began a feud with then-champion Brock Lesnar. WWE would be forced to pivot to empty arenas as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning McIntyre's crowning moment at WWE WrestleMania 36 took place in a crowd-less WWE Performance Center.

McIntyre would go on to have one of the most highly-praised babyface world title runs in recent memory, having notable feuds with the likes of Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Randy Orton. He lost the title to in early 2021 and while many assumed he was being set up to be re-crowned in front of fans at WWE WrestleMania 37, he ended up losing that match to Lashley. McIntyre has had a couple of spotlight moments since crowds returned, but has yet to return to the heights he experienced during the pandemic era.

McIntyre was selected by Monday Night Raw as part of the WWE Draft earlier this spring.