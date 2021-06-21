Drew McIntyre Shares Gnarly Photos After WWE Hell in a Cell Loss

✖

Drew McIntyre put up a valiant effort at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night, but "The Scottish Warrior" once again came up short against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Much like their first match at WrestleMania 37, the ending came down to MVP briefly distracting McIntyre just long enough for Lashley to capitalize and pick up a quick victory. Per the stipulation of the match, McIntyre can no longer challenge for the WWE Championship as long as "The All Mighty" holds the title. The challenger took to Twitter shortly after the show, showing the gnarly bruises he suffered during the bout.

"It's been a wild ride. I've always wanted to make all of you proud, and I hoped that you would get the chance to see me live and in person as WWE Champion. Looks like that dream is on hold for awhile. Thanks for all your support," McIntyre wrote.

Though he hasn't held the title since February, McIntyre had been apart of the WWE Championship picture ever since he won the Royal Rumble back in January 2020. He addressed the criticism that he had spent too much time in the title scene while on the Out of Character Podcast earlier in the week.

"I understand some fans may be like, 'Ugh, I'd like a new fresh face in the picture. Realistically, I have been fighting for the title, or been champion, for over a year now — which is a pretty significant time — but I don't think anyone is saying, 'Oh my goodness, Drew's not working as hard as he can to give us the best matches possible and do the best he can with every interview possible,'" McIntyre said. "I think it's more, 'I would like to see something different here and see Drew do something different over here.'"

Where do you think McIntyre goes from here?