Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles WWE Championship Match at WWE TLC Gets a Stipulation

✖

AJ Styles earned a shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw, and now said match will have an added stipulation at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Though it was never officially announced, WWE.com has the McIntyre vs. Styles match listed as a TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match) Match. Another TLC match had already been confirmed on Friday, pitting Universal Champion Roman Reigns against a defiant Kevin Owens.

The rest of the card is slowly being built up, but so far nothing else has a stipulation as of now. You can see the card for yourself below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles (TLC Match)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Keith Lee (TLC Match)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Asuka & Lana

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Carmella

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Back in his first WWE Championship reign, McIntyre openly admitted Styles was at the top of his list of opponents he wanted to face as world champion. There was a brief window of time where that could have happened earlier in the year but McIntyre instead feuded with Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank and Styles was traded over to SmackDown due to backstage frustrations with Paul Heyman.

The top of my wish list is AJ," McIntyre told Sports Illustrated. "We're two ships in the night. When I was gone from the company and headed toward Impact Wrestling, he was on the way out and I just missed him. He went to Japan and even though a lot of independent shows tried to get us together, it never worked out. AJ went to WWE, I returned to WWE, but we were both bad guys on Raw. I thought it was finally about to happen, and then he went to SmackDown. Eventually, it's going to happen."

With Styles gone, McIntyre spent his first reign defending the title against Rollins, Big Show, Bobby Lashley, MVP, Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton (twice) before briefly dropping the title to Orton at Hell in a Cell. He won it back three weeks later.

Does the added stipulation increase your excitement for McIntyre vs. Styles? Let us know in the comments below!