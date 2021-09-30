Will Drew McIntyre Ever Use His Sword on Somebody in a WWE Ring?

Drew McIntyre has been bringing his trademark Claymore sword (named Angela after his deceased mother) to the ring with him since last November. And while “The Scottish Warrior” has threatened to swing the blade a few times he (thankfully) has never made contact with anyone. But while on a recent episode of the Table Talk podcast, McIntyre somewhat jokingly said that at some point he’ll actually use it on someone. How WWE can pull that off without somebody getting hurt is anyone’s guess.

“It’s a matter of time,” McIntyre said (h/t Fightful). “I’m bringing it to the ring so it would be a complete waste of time if I didn’t inevitably use it and everybody goes, ‘man, I thought we were wasting time bringing it to the ring. He finally used it.’ Now everyone is saying, ‘What did you think was going to happen?’ Jinder [Mahal] had a chair and swung it at me, I swung the sword, if you slow motion it, the sword (was) very close to his fingers and I assure you, it’s not a prop sword. His fingers would have come right off. One of these days, when the time is right, maybe the third hour of Raw. We can get away with a bit more. It’s a very compelling break spot [laughs], losing some fingers. There is a reason it was Jinder swinging a chair and not the more inexperienced guys.”

McIntyre closed out this week’s Raw by arriving on the entrance ramp after Big E successfully retained his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage match. The two-time former world champion had been banned from the title picture ever since Lashley beat him in a Last Chance match at Hell in a Cell, but now that E has the title it looks like McIntyre is back in pursuit. The 2020 Royal Rumble winner held the title twice in 2020-21 but dropped it in February when Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after an attack from Lashley.

Along with his sword becoming a bigger part of his entrance each week, McIntyre also saw his promos change earlier this year as they became more jovial and started referencing Scottish lore. He explained why in an interview with TV Insider.

“It comes down to the fans knowing that I’m a butt-kicker. There is this very straight line,” McIntyre said. “This is showing something that’s a little out there. I tell these crazy stories and go on wild tangents. I am getting to show another side. I’ll joke backstage that I never plan to tell these wild stories. Then I walk into Matt Riddle’s room, and he is burning some sort of incense. I’m chatting with him for 10 minutes, and I walk out, and I’m really hungry, and I have these crazy stories coming out. I don’t know why.”