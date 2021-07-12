Drew McIntyre Gives Reason Why His WWE Raw Promos Have Changed Lately

✖

Drew McIntyre has remained a pillar of Monday Night Raw throughout WWE's pandemic era. But if you've been watching Raw at all over the past month or so, you've probably noticed McIntyre has changed up how he delivers promos. Nowadays the former WWE Champion can't seem to give one without diving into some sort of history lesson or tall tale that somehow ties back into his Scottish heritage. McIntyre was asked about this shift during an interview with TV Insider's Scott Fishman.

"It comes down to the fans knowing that I'm a butt-kicker. There is this very straight line," McIntyre said. "This is showing something that's a little out there. I tell these crazy stories and go on wild tangents. I am getting to show another side. I'll joke backstage that I never plan to tell these wild stories. Then I walk into Matt Riddle's room, and he is burning some sort of incense. I'm chatting with him for 10 minutes, and I walk out, and I'm really hungry, and I have these crazy stories coming out. I don't know why."

McIntyre is one of eight men who will compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view (the lineup of which you can see below). If he wins, it will put McIntyre right back in the WWE Championship picture, a spot he's never really left since winning the Royal Rumble back in 2020. The two-time former world champion has acknowledged how this booking has caused some fans to sour on him.

"I understand some fans may be like, 'Ugh, I'd like a new fresh face in the picture. Realistically, I have been fighting for the title, or been champion, for over a year now — which is a pretty significant time — but I don't think anyone is saying, 'Oh my goodness, Drew's not working as hard as he can to give us the best matches possible and do the best he can with every interview possible,'" McIntyre said in an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character Podcast last month. "I think it's more, 'I would like to see something different here and see Drew do something different over here.'"