Drew McIntyre officially earned his next shot at the WWE Championship during this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Kofi Kingston in a No. 1 contender's match in the show's main event. After failing against Lashley at WrestleMania 37 and again in a triple threat at WrestleMania Backlash (even though he wasn't pinned), McIntyre assisted Kingston in getting a non-title victory over "The All Mighty" a few weeks back. Lashley and MVP then sabotaged a No. 1 contender's match last week, forcing McIntyre and Kingston to run the match back on Memorial Day.

Kingston looked to have the advantage in the closing minutes by nailing a double stomp outside the ring. But his attempt at a top-rope splash was met by a Claymore Kick from "The Scottish Warrior," knocking Kingston out cold.

McIntyre spoke in interviews earlier this month about his major loss to Lashley back in April, pointing out how he believes it was actually good for his character.

"I honestly think it's important for my character," McIntyre told Sunday Night's Main Event. "Aside from making a main event performer that Brock [Lesnar] did for me the year prior, or cementing a main event performer in Lashley, which I think is very important for the future, I think [it was important] for my character. I overcame a lot this year, there's been a lot of Drew content and it would have been an amazing moment. The fans were responding positively and I didn't know how they were gonna respond. I think [losing] is important for me as a character and I think that's part of my story that I have to keep overcoming all the time.

"I'm not Superman like [John] Cena was a Superman and he'd always overcome all the time but people struggle to relate to Superman, He's from a different planet, he's made of steel and he shoots laser from his eyes," he continued. "I'm more like Batman, like I'm very flawed in many ways and I have to keep overcoming, especially as a larger-than-life good guy."

Two matches have now been confirmed for Hell in a Cell on June 20 — Lashley vs. McIntyre and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair. Neither match has been confirmed to take place in the titular cell as of yet.