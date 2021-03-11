Dwayne Johnson Comments on the Negotiations Between The XFL and Canadian Football League

✖

The XFL announced on Wednesday that it was postponing the scheduled 2022 season as it was in the midst of negotiations with the Canadian Football League (CFL). Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson later released a comment on the negotiations, as well as his own experience playing in the CFL, via his Instagram.

"The CFL changed my life," Johnson wrote. "When you have nothing and you're scratching and clawing for everything you can get - all in the spirit of making your football dreams come true. You become the hardest worker in the room. You will not be denied. I knew in my heart I was going to make it in the CFL - and parlay that into a very successful career in the NFL. Maybe even win a Super Bowl... But neither of those dreams came close to coming true. Truth is, I just wasn't good enough and it wasn't my time. The CFL sent me home. I was still grateful to a man who would eventually become a mentor and friend, Wally Buono for even giving me the opportunity. I had $7 bucks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

"But it's funny how sometimes life comes full circle," he continued. "Now I'm back. Same hungry kid, but much different man. As an owner of the XFL, our discussions with the CFL have been very exciting. There's a real pulse here because you can feel the unique opportunity we can potentially create together. Wherever it all leads, I can tell you this one is personal to me and is driven by all my passion - because me being cut by the CFL was the greatest thing that happened.

It set me on a path that years later would lead me right back to the league. To help create even greater and bigger opportunities for all our players and all our fans. As an owner who's had his hands in the dirt - my loyalty will always lie with the players and fans. I'll keep you posted as our XFL/CFL discussions unfold. Got your back. So yes, the CFL changed my life, in ways I could've never imagined."

Dany Garcia, one of the other owners of the revived league, also commented via a press release on Wednesday.

"Since we first acquired the XFL, we have focused on identifying partners who share our vision and values on and off the field," Garcia said. "A vision filled with opportunity, innovation and the highest level of entertainment value for the benefit of our athletes, fans and communities. The CFL has expressed that similar sentiment and jointly we recognize a great opportunity to build exciting innovative football experiences that make the most of each league's unique strengths. I look forward to our continued discussions and we will update the sports community as we have more to share."

Stay tuned for further updates on the XFL's future as they become available.