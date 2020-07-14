EC3 Rips WWE for the Gimmick They Gave Him on WWE Raw

✖

EC3 has made it abundantly clear on social media that he's got plans to work elsewhere with a new persona once his 90-day "No Compete" Clause on his WWE contract ends later this week. However the former NXT star still isn't afraid to take a few shots at his former company. During an AMA on Facebook this week, Carter was asked which gimmick he felt was the worst he's had to deal with in his career so far. He didn't hesitate in bringing up what WWE had planned for him in early 2019 as a mute on Monday Night Raw.

"Any gimmick is an opportunity to act like a fool and get paid for it. I'm of the school of thought that I have the ability ot make anything worst. But probably a mute one-dimensional character that just posed in front of a mirror because "he has muscles so he's a guy that just looks in the mirror harhar."

From EC3's AMA on Facebook pic.twitter.com/SfydYf7ERU — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 14, 2020

While he showed plenty of promise in his run on NXT, Carter flopped on the main roster the moment he made his debut in February 2019. For some reason WWE booked him so that he wouldn't talk, and after a brief feud with Dean Ambrose he was shunted to Main event. With the exception of a few quick reigns as 24/7 Champion, Carter was given very little to do before a concussion put him on the shelf. He was given his release on April 15.

Carter promptly debuted a new character on social media and has since been teasing a jump to Impact, Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling.

Twitter is a sewer. I’ll put this content on here later, but for now it’s here.https://t.co/CfARATr23n I’m sure algorithms will treat this post fair. #ControlYourNarrative#FreeEC3 — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) July 2, 2020

