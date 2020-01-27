Edge Comments on Beth Phoenix’s Royal Rumble Injury

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Beth Phoenix made a surprise appearance in Sunday night’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. And while she didn’t win the bout, “The Glamazon” didn’t leave the match unscathed. Early on Phoenix hit the back of her head on one of the ring posts, causing her to bleed quite a bit throughout the rest of the match. Luckily the latest reports say the injury isn’t too serious, but Phoenix was commended on Twitter for working so hard through the rest of the match despite being busted open.

After making his own surprise return during the Men’s Rumble, Edge commented on just how tough his wife is.

My wife is a badass — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 27, 2020

And if there was any doubt on just how adorable these two are, here’s what Phoenix wrote about Sunday night.

Me: Hey Adam…I got a sitter for Sunday…what do you want to do for date night? @EdgeRatedR : #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/N3MYIsGB71 — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 27, 2020

Both Phoenix and Edge made it down to the final three of their respective Rumble matches before being eliminated. While there’s no word on any WrestleMania 36 plans for Pheonix (yet), WWE is reportedly working towards a match between Edge and Randy Orton at the April 5 show in Tampa.

Results from Sunday night’s event included Charlotte Flair winning the Women’s Rumble, Drew McIntyre taking the Men’s Rumble, Bray Wyatt retaining the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan in a violent strap match and Becky Lynch finally overcoming Asuka while defending her Raw Women’s Championship match.

Looking ahead, WWE has two more pay-per-views prior to WrestleMania in Super ShowDown (Feb. 27) and Elimination Chamber (March 8). As for Mania itself, it sounds like McIntyre will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

“What I hold against him is the fact he’s got our title. We need that title on TV. We need it in the live events. That’s a very important part of RAW, and I want it back,” McIntyre said in an interview with Bleacher Report shortly after Sunday’s win. “And I think he’s seen me coming. I think Paul [Heyman, Brock’s advocate] has been keeping them away from me because he’s seen me coming. There’s nobody that really wants to get in the ring with him. But I match him for size, I match him for speed, and not only that, I match him for experience–and I’m not sitting at home all the time, chilling out.

“Once-in-a-lifetime athlete that he is, I’ve got a few tricks up my sleeve, and I can match up in every other area. And as soon as he makes a mistake, which he does, just not very often, I will exploit it, and I’ll win that title if I get that opportunity,” he added.