WWE Fans Get Nostalgic Over Edge’s Iconic Spear on Jeff Hardy From WrestleMania X-Seven

WrestleMania X-Seven is regarded by many WWE fans as the greatest WrestleMania of all time. One of the major reasons for that is the insane Tables, Ladders and Chairs match for the WWF Tag Team Championships between Edge & Christian, The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz. Of the many moments in that match match that stand out, one particular highlight fans often go back to is when Jeff Hardy had his hands on the metal hook that held both championships and was suspended high above the ring after Bubba Ray pulled away his ladder. As Hardy swung back towards the middle of the ring, Edge jumped off a ladder and speared him in midair, causing both men to crash down to the canvas.

On Thursday Edge shared a rare photo of that night, giving an alternate look at his iconic moment with Hardy

Here’s an alternate view of “that spear” with @JEFFHARDYBRAND which happened 19 years ago today at WrestleMania 17. It came define the first chapter of my career. At WrestleMania 36 I define the second chapter vs @RandyOrton #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/hOLbzKWagq — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 2, 2020

The photo caused fans around the world to take a nostalgia trip and relive one of their favorite wrestling moments. Check out some of the best reactions below!

Poor Jeff

I will always hold this memory to heart . I remember being a kid and watching my favorite wrestler get taken out https://t.co/7fs7B6mby3 — Leo🍋 (@limewirevet) April 2, 2020

So Many Times…

Y’all don’t know how many times I tried to recreated this on the game 😭😭😭 https://t.co/WX5kEVVB0T — ChanceTheFapper (@Bakersman_Joe) April 2, 2020

Never

No way you could tell me this was fake as a kid https://t.co/r4jwoKSu7A — The Son Of Somebody You Was Looking 4 (@zeetherbruh) April 2, 2020

Mind = Blown

This shit blew my mind when I was a kid https://t.co/cyyoZHKT8f — Not Rian (@KushLeche) April 2, 2020

This blew my fucking 12 year old mind😂 Simpler times, lads. Wrestling was real and we were allowed outside. https://t.co/5OOEaYCY7q — Aishling (@ASAPashy) April 2, 2020

Insanity

One of the greatest pro wrestling moments. It’s Edge who looks like a million bucks here, but in reality it’s Jeff Hardy doing everything special by taking that insane bump. https://t.co/1nLT3GsXBJ — Aaron wuz here (@PitchAFett) April 2, 2020

Time Flies

Bro this was nearly 20 years ago???????? https://t.co/QaRXsNT82i — Frankie (@fptaylor_) April 2, 2020

Best of the Best

Testify