New Report on the Edge vs. Judgement Day Storyline Heading Into WrestleMania 39 Season

Edge made his surprise return to action during the Men's Royal Rumble match during Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. "The Rated-R Superstar" went straight after The Judgement Day, knocking out both Damian Priest and Finn Balor. He continued to brawl with his former faction up the entranceway and even got an assist from Beth Phoenix once Rhea Ripley tried to get involved. For those who don't recall, Edge lost an "I Quit" Match against Finn Balor back at Extreme Rules when the faction threatened to bash Phoenix's head in with a Con-Chair-To. The group decided to do it anyway even the former WWE Champion relented.

It was previously reported by WrestlingNews.co that WWE wanted to pick the program back up by having Edge face Balor inside Hell in a Cell at the Rumble event. That obviously didn't happen, but the outlet is now reporting that match has been pushed to WrestleMania 39. It also stated on Sunday that next month's Elimination Chamber show will feature a mixed tag match with Edge and Phoenix taking on Balor and Ripley. Both "The Glamazon" and "The Eradicator" are already teasing the match on social media.

Can’t wait to be welcomed home with open arms… You’re in my playground now. https://t.co/pgKh3zdGkJ — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 29, 2023

Despite being the group's founding member, Edge was kicked out of The Judgement Day last June on the same night Balor joined the faction. It was then reported that Edge wanted out of the group when WWE Creative wanted to add more supernatural elements to its presentation, though its other members have pushed back against this idea.

"I guess I understand why people thought that," Priest told Digital Spy last year. "I don't know where the actual rumor came from that that's what was planned, because it never was. "If anything, we had conversations of how we didn't want that and that included Vince [McMahon] himself, who did not want the group to be supernatural-based. We were all in agreement.

"We did some things that seemed that way, I know I did a thing with lightning one night, and the idea wasn't about supernatural, but it came off that way and then we immediately went, 'OK, let's not revisit that because it came off that way,'" he added.