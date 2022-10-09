WWE Fans Want Beth Phoenix vs Rhea Ripley After Outstanding Extreme Rules I Quit Match

One of the more anticipated matches on WWE's card for Extreme Rules was the I Quit match between Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Edge. The two certainly delivered in the ring, and the storyline that would play out throughout the match was superb and involved all sorts of chaos and twists. What some might not have expected is that Edge's wife and WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix would show up to help him, and that resulted in a face-off between Phoenix and Rhea Ripley that fans lost their minds over. Their fight was brief but it got fans talking about an actual one-on-one match, especially after the ending, and now everyone wants to see Phoenix vs Ripley ASAP.

As you can see in the reactions starting on the next slide, fans were all about the Phoenix vs Ripley confrontation, which occurred after Ripley was able to handcuff Edge to the top rope. That led to the entire Judgement Day faction coming after him and delivering a beatdown, though that was temporarily halted thanks to Rey Mysterio racing to Edge's rescue.

That wasn't enough to turn the tide though, but Edge would get some big help from Phoenix, who stormed the ring and came face to face with Ripley. The fans lost their minds in the arena, and then the two stars charged at each other with big strikes until Phoenix got the best of Ripley and knocked her out of the ring.

She would then get the keys to the cuffs from Ripley and free her husband, and right after it looked like Edge would win after delivering three spears to Finn Balor. Unfortunately, Ripley would knock Phoenix out cold with a punch to the back of the head, and then she revealed she had brass knuckles on.

The rest of Judgement Day would set up Edge for three Coup de Graces from Balor, but he still wouldn't say I Quit. That's when Ripley put Phoenix on a chair and threatened to deliver a ConChairTo to her, and that's what ultimately led to Edge saying I Quit. Unfortunately for him, Ripley did it anyway, and Edge would hold her and call for medical personnel after Judgement Day left the ring.

This seems like the perfect setup for either a mixed Tag Team match involving Balor and Ripley and Edge and Phoenix or a singles match between Phoenix and Ripley, and fans are definitely hoping it's the latter. Some are saying this has match-of-the-year potential, while others just want to see what these two can do in the ring together. Either way, I'm all in, and you can check out some of the reactions starting on the next slide.

What do you want to see from Phoenix vs Ripley? Let us know in the comments!