Watch: WWE’s Edge Pops up in Hilarious Viral Meme

Edge made a career out of popping up when people least expected it, so it seems only fitting that he was the centerpiece of a new viral video this week. A clip uploaded to the r/funny subreddit on Wednesday night shows starts off with yet another video of people pouring chemicals into an anthill in order to destroy it. But this time around in created a cloud of white smoke, which perfectly transitioned into Edge’s old entrance back when he was World Heavyweight Champion on SmackDown. Hopefully someone passes this video along to Edge, because as of this writing the “Rated-R Superstar” hasn’t made a comment about it.

The former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion retired from in-ring competion back in 2011 due to a long history of neck injuries. However he made a surprise appearance at SummerSlam back in August and, to the surprise of everyone, got physical by hitting Elias with a Spear during the kickoff show. In an episode of his (now-defunct) podcast, he made it sound like he’d be healthy enough for one more match.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow,” he said. “I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”

Then in October reports started popping up that Edge had actually been medically cleared to return to action. However, he was quick to shoot down that rumor.

No I’m not and no I’m not. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 5, 2019

While he hasn’t appeared on WWE television since that Spear, his wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has been representing the Copeland family each week as a member of NXT’s commentary team.