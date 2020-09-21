Photo: Here's the WWE Championship Design Edge Wanted to Use During His Feud With John Cena

✖

During his feud with John Cena over the WWE Championship in 2006, Edge famously brought out a redisigned version of the much-maligned "Spinner Belt" that featured his "Rated-R" logo prominently on the company's top championship. In a new interview on an episode of WWE Untold, Edge expressed just how much he hated the spinning version of the WWE Championship, a design that stuck around from 2005 all the way up to 2013.

"I hated the spinner belts," Edge said, referencing the WWE and United States Championships Cena had a hand in redesigning. "Despised them."

He said at one point WWE reached out to him and told him they were redesigning the title for his reign. Edge then went home and drew up his own version of the title, which harkened back to the classic version of the Intercontinental Championship but with Edge's various logos across the front.

They then said they were just changing up the logo, which he wasn't happy about.

"I'm like, 'That's it? Cuz Edge wouldn't want a spinner belt," he said. "That to me is the one championship that needs to look like a championship. Not like somebody's hubcaps."

Edge and Cena's 2006 feud started when "The Rated-R Superstar" became the first man to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, using it on Cena at the New Year's Revolution pay-per-view. The two would then trade title reigns back and forth, culminating in Cena winning a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match at the Unforgiven later that year.

While he admitted fans didn't like the look, Cena went in detail during the episode about how much work he put into the design of the "Spinner Belt."

"How I was about the spinner championship belt. I was much more involved and meticulous about the design — where the diamonds should be, the size of the diamonds, the shape of the spinner, the size of the diamonds on the inside of the spinner, where the colored gems should be, the difference in metal, what the leather should feel like," Cena said. "I was so much more into that."

WWE's next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, takes place this Sunday. Check out the full card (so far) below: