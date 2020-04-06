Edge Speaks out for First Time After Violent WrestleMania 36 Match With Randy Orton

Edge and Randy Orton battled for more than 35 minutes (the second-longest WrestleMania match of all time) on Sunday night in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. By the end, the “Rated-R Superstar” stood victorious in his first singles match in nine years, but only after he bashed his former friend in the head with a Con-Chair-To on top of a semi-truck. The 11-time world champion took to Instagram on Monday to reflect on the match, and wound up actually thanking Orton for putting him through hell.

“For the first time in a singles match in 9 years,” Edge wrote. “Against, in my opinion, the most naturally talented person in the industry in @randyorton I will always be proud of what we accomplished with some strange circumstances. I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of each other. And for that I’m strangely thankful. He pulled me to a 40 minute fight after being retired for 9 years. Wasn’t sure I had that in me. Now I know. He pushed me. For all of you, hopefully you watched.”

WWE is promoting Edge to appear on this week’s Monday Night Raw to address the fallout from the event.