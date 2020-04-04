Edge Posts Heartfelt Message Ahead of His WrestleMania 36 Return

Edge took to Twitter on Saturday just a few short hours before WrestleMania 36 and posted a heartfelt message to WWE fans ahead of the event. The “Rated-R Superstar” addressed the situation WWE finds itself in currently, putting on its biggest show the year in front of no audience because of the coronavirus pandemic. But, like many full-time members of the roster, he implored fans to give the show a chance to try and distract people from the insane situation they find themselves in.

“Strange days,” he wrote. “We’re all coping with the issues of the world in different ways but we’re all in this together. In coping, I know personally I need outlets. Some forums of fun. Books. Movies. Music. For some wrestling can be that.”

In an interview with Inside The Ropes earlier in the week Edge talked about how WWE’s creative team gave him and Randy Orton the creative freedom to create their WrestleMania storyline.

“We have been left alone, and that’s because I’ve been doing this for 25 years, Randy’s been doing it for 20,” he said. “Nobody is going to write a promo for me, that’s all there is to it. I don’t work well that way, and I think everybody understands that. But it took years and years of proving it. So if you try it and you fall flat on your face, you might not get that chance again. But over the years was allowed to fall flat on my face a bunch and we were give the freedom to do it back then which is amazing.”

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 36 below. The event will air on the WWE Network on both Saturday and Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET.