Here's Why WestleMania 36 Spoilers Haven't Leaked

WWE taped both nights of WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center last week, but with the exception of wrestlers getting pulled from the show and matches being changed, spoilers from the show haven't made their way online. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated wrote on Friday that there's a very good reason for that — anyone who gets caught giving away the results for WrestleMania will be fired on the spot.

"Leaking information is a fireable offense, Sports Illustrated has learned," Barrasso wrote. "Along with McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard, there are only a finite number of people present for each filming session. The majority of the agents are not present for the matches. The agents that are local to Florida include Adam Pearce, "Road Dogg" Jesse James, Jamie Noble, and Shawn Michaels--and they are the unlikeliest of candidates to leak match results. Lead broadcaster Michael Cole gets no benefit from leaking results, nor do any of the other members of the broadcast team."

News of wrestlers missing WrestleMania for a variety of reason made its way online throughout the past week. Roman Reigns opted out of his Universal Championship match with Goldberg, Rey Mysterio was put in quarantine before a United States Championship match could be announced, Dana Brooke was pulled from the SmackDown Women's Championship match and placed in quarantine, Andrade was taken out of the Raw tag title match because of a rib injury (and replaced by NXT's Austin Theory) and The Miz was removed from the triple threat ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Miz's removal was the last of the announcements WWE officially confirmed, changing the bout so John Morrison will defend the tag titles alone against Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso.

Here's the updated official card for WrestleMania 36. The event will air on the WWE Network on both Saturday and Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)

Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro (Kickoff Show)

