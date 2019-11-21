Watch: Elias Teases a Character Change

Elias hasn’t appeared on WWE television since September, as the four-time 24/7 Champion has been on the shelf with an ankle injury. But on Thursday fans of “The Drifter” started buzzing when he posted a new video to his Twitter account of himself singing while playing piano. Over the past few years Elias has used his musical performances to insult whatever town he was in or talk about how he’s going to beat his next opponent. But this song — “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke — seemed a bit more ambiguous, as Elias sang about change being on the way.
“It’s been a long time, a long time coming But I know a change gonna come, oh yes it will. It’s been too hard living, but I’m afraid to die ‘Cause I don’t know what’s up there, beyond the sky, It’s been a long, a long time coming but I know a change gonna come.”
November 21, 2019
Could this be a sign that Elias might be shaking up his character? It’s certainly possible, and the piano is definitely a different vibe compared to the lone guitar-playing role he’s been doing. Two years after his “Drifter” persona started popping up on NXT, Elias made the jump to Monday Night Raw in Apirl 2017. Shortly after April’s Superstar Shake-up Elias aligned himself with Shane McMahon and wound up in feuds with Roman Reigns, R-Truth and Kevin Owens. His angle with Owens culminated in KO beating Shane McMahon in a quick ladder match, earning the right to fire him.
