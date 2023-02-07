Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card After Tonight's WWE Raw

Tonight's Monday Night Raw featured a few big updates for WWE's upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 18 in Montreal. A mixed-tag match between Edge & Beth Pheonix and The Judgement Day's Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley was made official, Brock Lesnar threw down a challenge for a third match with Bobby Lashley and three more wrestlers punched their ticket to the two upcoming Chamber matches — Damian Priest pinned Angelo Dawkins, Carmella made her in-ring return to win a four-way and Montez Ford beat Elias.

While many assumed Lashley vs. Lesnar III would be saved for WrestleMania 39 in April, it now looks like Lesnar wants the match to happen sooner rather than later. Lashley half-heartedly took the contract and said his agent, manager and lawyer would all look at it, furthering speculation that The Hurt Business is finally reforming. MVP added fuel to that fire by managing Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin during their tag match against Alpha Academy later in the show. Stay tuned for more.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber)

Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender: Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella (Elimination Chamber)

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

